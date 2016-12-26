Huntington has banner year for blight demolition - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington has banner year for blight demolition

At least 250 abandoned, rotting houses are on thee city of Huntington's list awaiting tear down.

But city leaders say there really could be as many as 500 on that demo roster.

Many Huntington neighbors are looking forward to a new years present.

The gift would be that nasty, abandoned home next door finally being taken down.

13 News looks to what's next, after what city leaders say was a banner year for blight demolition. 

Nakia Roach said she's thankful the wide open, crumbling house on 18th Street is one of 18 in Huntington set for demolition.

But Nakia worries the neighbor's health damage from asbestos and mold may already be done.

"We're trying to find out if it has spread to other homes along the line, because we're finding mold spots on our walls," Nakia told 13 News.

City councilwoman Sandra Clemons keeps close tabs on the tear down list.

Clemons told us the 30 or so houses contracted to be torn down in 2016 happened due to extra private help and earmarked federal funds.

Clemons said, "An anonymous donor gave us $100,000 and we are using CDGB grant money specifically on this program. Huntington has priority list for demolition.

To make the cut, the city determines if is the structure is close to a school, is wide open and a possible haven for drug activity, or if it causes a health hazard. Huntington's goal is 30 or more blighted tear downs a year.

Clemons said "If we can get additional donors, interested groups or neighborhoods or people, and the federal dollars don't dry up, we can continue the program.

Councilwoman Clemons said those 18 contracted house demolitions should begin in the next 30 to 60 days.

