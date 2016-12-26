Local Man Plans to Make Full-Length Documentary on Boone County

Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Woody Williams is true living history with an incredible story. Sitting in his favorite chair at his home in Ona, Williams reads out load some of the recent pack of letters sent to him by school children he recently visited. "I promise to be a true American and I will vote and I will not break a single law," a laughing Williams read. "Isn't that wonderful."
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5 | Part 6
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 6/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 5/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 4/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 4/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 3/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 3/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 2/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Join 13 News and a panel of experts for our States of Addiction Town Hall.
Part 2/6 of our States of Addiction Town Hall
Click here for resources if you are looking for help.
Here are some resources if you are looking for help:
Here are some resources if you are looking for help:
Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...
Tonight, we continue our reports into the states of addiction. We recently introduced you to Jordann Thomas. Her baby was born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning his body was going into drug withdrawal. Tonight, she shares her story of the addiction that lead to her baby's condition, why her sobriety has been such a battle and how she plans to win it. “It went from oxy to heroin and every day all day to from the time I was 15 to 22,” said Jordann Thomas. “I'...
Tonight we continue our reports into the states of addiction with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region. I’ll introduce you to a new mom from Milton, West Virginia who survived addiction but wasn’t prepared to see her baby have to do the same.
Tonight we continue our reports into the states of addiction with a look at the most vulnerable victims of the raging epidemic in the tri-state region. I’ll introduce you to a new mom from Milton, West Virginia who survived addiction but wasn’t prepared to see her baby have to do the same.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
It may be two years before medical marijuana is available in West Virginia, but the wheels are in motion. Following legalization by the legislature and Governor, a 13-member Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has now been selected. It will study what has worked in other states. "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on thin...
It may be two years before medical marijuana is available in West Virginia, but the wheels are in motion. Following legalization by the legislature and Governor, a 13-member Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has now been selected. It will study what has worked in other states. "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on thin...
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.