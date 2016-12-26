Local Man Plans to Make Full-Length Documentary on Boone County

24-year-old Justin Havey says walking down the streets of Madison, WV is much different now than when he was younger.

"We're on main street right now and a lot of things have changed here. It seems like a lot of storefront businesses used to exist here in Boone especially in Madison here on Main Street," said Justin.

After realizing how much his community has suffered after the downfall of the coal industry, Justin released a mini-documentary on Boone County, WV in Spring of 2016.

"My dad is a coal miner. I know how it feels when you get that call and they say they are laying people off. That hurts. It obvious affects a family and a community as a whole," said Justin Havey.

After the documentary got thousands of views and shares, he now plans to make a full-length feature on the struggles people in Boone County, WV are facing.

This time if won't only focus on job loss, but drug addiction and poverty as well.

Justin needs to raise about $10,000 to pay for the project. He says the money will go towards licensing and paying crew members.

He hopes to raise the money by the end of January 2017.

"February, March is really bad for weather here so I'll probably do some b-roll footage or interviews though then. The majority of this will take place towards the end of March into early April," said Justin.

Justin plans to share his full-length feature at festivals around the country and eventually get the documentary on Netflix.

"I feel like a lot of the residents feel like they are voiceless and the county is kind of fading away into nothing because the rest of the country doesn't know anything about us," said Justin Havey.

To find out more about the full-length Boone documentary, click here.