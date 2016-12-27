Pamela Taylor Removed as CCDC Director - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pamela Taylor Removed as CCDC Director

Posted: Updated:
CLAY, WV -

According to a release from Governor  Earl Ray Tomblin's office, Pamela Taylor has been removed from her position as the Clay County Development Corporation director.

The State was told this after the State of West Virginia requested specific assurances that the CCDC is following anti-discrimination policies.

RELATED STORY: Tomblin's Office Releases Statement on Clay County Woman's Racist Post

The CCDC will also be managed day to day by the Appalachian Area Agency on Aging for six months beginning today.

RELATED STORY: Pam Taylor expected to return to work after racist post

According to the release, "This six-month time period will give the CCDC an opportunity to make any management or governance changes necessary to ensure the entity is in full contractual compliance with the state of West Virginia."

RELATED STORY: New Mayor Appointed in Clay After Michelle Obama Post Backlash

Robert Roswall, Commissioner of the Bureau of Senior Services, met with representatives of the AAA and CCDC today to ensure continuity of the state services provided as this transition takes place.

The agreement was approved by the CCDC board of directors this past Friday.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

    Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

    An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

    An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

  • Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:01:40 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

  • Changes in DMV Fees Begin July 1, 2017

    Changes in DMV Fees Begin July 1, 2017

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:24:34 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses.  Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50.  Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee.  DMV customers with July and ...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses.  Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50.  Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee.  DMV customers with July and ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Saturday, July 1 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-01 23:06:55 GMT

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.