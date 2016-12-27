Police: Woman Allegedly Defecates in Gas Station Parking Lot, Mocks Employees

A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A women's political advocacy group has taken two tries to fly the correct U.S. senator's name over West Virginia after a mix-up that had Charleston residents scratching their heads.
A man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
The driver got off with a verbal warning - and some laughs from the officer.
A good Samaritan trying to help a lost toddler ended up becoming a victim when the parents mistook him for a child predator.
A woman is making national news after she claims she was asked to leave a pool because of her body type.
Boys at a high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as they deal with a heatwave. The schoolboys donned skirts instead of the officially mandated gray slacks.
A man was arrested after an altercation with a five-year-old at a daycare Friday.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
It may be two years before medical marijuana is available in West Virginia, but the wheels are in motion. Following legalization by the legislature and Governor, a 13-member Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has now been selected. It will study what has worked in other states. "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on thin...
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
