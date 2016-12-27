WANTED: Beckley Police search for felony suspect

Beckley Police Detectives are asking for help from the community to track down a man who is on the run. Matthew Elliot Walker, 19, of Crab Orchard is wanted on several felony warrants including Forgery and Felony Conspiracy.

Walker's last known address was 306 Sunshine Circle in Crab Orchard. That is in the Laurel Run Subdivision. He is a white man who stands 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 145-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Beckley Police at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously on your smartphone, tablet or computer by using the P3 Tips App. You could be eligible for a reward for Information that leads to an arrest.