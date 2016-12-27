Cops: Children Locked Inside Room with No Heat, Little Food - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Cops: Children Locked Inside Room with No Heat, Little Food

Posted: Updated:

HALIFAX, PA (AP) - Three emaciated young children were locked inside a room like "caged animals" with no heat and little food, and two of them risked death from abuse and neglect when police and child welfare investigators arrived at their home in mid-December, authorities said.

A Halifax Township couple have been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and related offenses. Joshua and Brandi Weyant are jailed in Dauphin County on $1 million bail each.

Investigators suspect the couple stopped feeding and caring for the children in September, according to court documents.

Court records do not list an attorney for the couple who could comment on the charges.

In a police interview, Brandi Weyant allegedly blamed her husband for the abuse. Joshua Weyant denied abusing the children but said he didn't want them "overfed," a police affidavit said.

The children told authorities they were locked in their bedroom at night, pounding on the wall to be let out to use the bathroom, but relieving themselves when no one came, Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2hJSln8 ) reported.

When authorities showed up, the children, a 6-year-old boy and two girls, ages 4 and 5, were underweight, their skin was caked with animal hair, dirt, feces and urine, and they "reeked of a strong odor similar to that of caged animals," the affidavit said. All of them showed signs of physical abuse.

The 6-year-old weighed about 27 pounds, while the 5-year-old weighed 23 pounds and was so lacking in abdominal fat that her internal organs risked collapse, according to court documents.

A doctor told police that had the children not received medical treatment, it's likely the two older siblings would have died within days or a week "as a result of the physical abuse and neglect they received in their home," police said.

Brandi Weyant told authorities on Dec. 20 that Joshua told her not to feed the three children or "she would get in trouble," the affidavit said. She said she wanted to give up the children to people who could care for them, but her husband wouldn't allow it.

She said she became ill and bedridden in September and did not care for the children, but "made assumptions that the victims were fed."

Confronted with Brandi Weyant's allegation that he told her not to feed the children, Joshua Weyant told police, "We feed the kids in order," the affidavit said.

"He later states that he didn't want the children overfed," the affidavit said. "He states that the house always has food and there is never a shortage of food in the house."

Both defendants denied physically abusing the children.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.

Joshua Weyant faces unrelated child sexual abuse charges from 2013, according to court records.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Little Rock Police: 25 People Shot At Nightclub

    Little Rock Police: 25 People Shot At Nightclub

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:44:34 GMT

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries. 

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries. 

  • Teen In Johnson County Kentucky Accused Of Plotting School Shooting

    Teen In Johnson County Kentucky Accused Of Plotting School Shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-07-01 17:37:58 GMT
    wtnh.comwtnh.com
    HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) -- A 13 year old boy is facing charges after he threatened to shoot everyone at an Eastern Kentucky school. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price tells Mountain News the teen, who they are not naming due to his age, was found Friday at his home. WYMT is told he is a student at Piarist School in Hagerhill. Deputies told WYMT he did have guns with him when he was taken into custody. Sheriff Price says the FBI tipped the sheriff's office off about the potential cri...
    HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) -- A 13 year old boy is facing charges after he threatened to shoot everyone at an Eastern Kentucky school. Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price tells Mountain News the teen, who they are not naming due to his age, was found Friday at his home. WYMT is told he is a student at Piarist School in Hagerhill. Deputies told WYMT he did have guns with him when he was taken into custody. Sheriff Price says the FBI tipped the sheriff's office off about the potential cri...

  • Child Revived with Narcan; Parents Charged

    Child Revived with Narcan; Parents Charged

    Friday, June 30 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-30 21:17:16 GMT

    Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.

    Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars

    Saturday, July 1 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-01 23:06:55 GMT

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

    BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. 

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Thursday, June 29 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-06-29 13:53:54 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:15:54 GMT
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. “My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in,” Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.