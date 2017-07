Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Man Who Needed Air In Tires Bought Lottery Ticket, Won 1 Million Dollars BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

Ohio girl bitten by shark on vacation in Hilton Head HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WCMH/WSAV) — Eleven days after being bitten by a bull shark near Hilton Head, South Carolina, 14-year-old Reagan Readnour was back in the pool practicing swimming with her team. "My cousin convinced me that it would be fun to go in," Readnour recalls. She was only in the ocean for about 30 minutes, when the estimated four to five-foot bull shark bit her– not once, but twice. She never saw it. Reagan said she was in the waist-high water and...

A Bull Makes An Unexpected Stop On I-64 In Charleston. A bull on its way to a buyer in Milton, WV, makes an unexpected stop on I-64 in Charleston today. Reports say that the bull was on its way to its new owner when it fell out of the truck that was transporting it. The incident happened just past the Capitol ST. Exit around 9 a.m. this morning. Charleston Police arrived and helped corral the bull with the help of their cruisers. Our crew on the scene also reports that the bull made a couple of attempts to "charge" Charlesto...

Accident In Roane County Has Multiple Agencies Responding Roane County dispatchers confirms an accident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on I-79. The incident happened near mile marker 28, which is close to the small town of Amma. Newton Fire Department, Roane County Deputy Sheriffs, and West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene. Details are very limited at this time. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Nearly 2 dozen suspects charged for involvement in WV drug conspiracy A federal grand jury indictment issued in Charleston, WV has charged 23 people for their involvement in a southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. Defendants have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, according to a release. The following individuals have been charged in the indictment: Velarian "Larry" Carter, 38, of Beckley Detria "Tria" Ca...