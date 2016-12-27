Shot Fired at Charleston Town Center Mall

UPDATE: 12/28/2016, 1:15 p.m.

Lieutenant Steve Cooper has confirmed that a juvenile suspect has been arrested in relation to the Charleston Town Center Mall shooting that occurred on December 26th, 2016.

The suspect is being charged with 1st degree robbery and wanton endangerment.

During the shooting, the suspect attempted to rob another juvenile by luring them into the Lee Street parking garage.

Detectives believe the victim and suspect know one another.

Mall operations will remain under normal schedule.

ORIGINAL:

