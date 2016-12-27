Man shot by West Virginia deputy dies

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP) - The Harrison County sheriff says a man shot by one of his deputies has died.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Codey Hardman died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where he was taken after he was shot last week in Stonewood.

Sheriff Albert Marano tells WBOY-TV that his department will continue to perform an internal investigation, which will be reviewed by the county prosecutor's office.

He says the deputy is on paid administrative leave.

Marano told The Exponent Telegram of Clarksburg last week that Hardman was wielding a pellet gun that evening that looked like a .45-caliber handgun, causing the deputy to shoot.

