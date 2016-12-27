West Virginia Man Arrested in Ohio with Thousands in Cash

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office announced today that a man was arrested following a traffic stop by a Meigs County deputy on US 33.

Justice W. Bradley, 23, of Alderson, WV was stopped while driving for a moving violation.

After disclosing to officers that he had a firearm in the vehicle, they found a loaded .380 Ruger pistol in the front compartment. A detailed search revealed an undisclosed amount of drugs, and $7,500.00 in cash in the vehicle's trunk.

Two adults and two small children were in the vehicle at the time of the search.

Bradley was arrested on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, a 4th degree felony, and Driving under Suspension. Bradley and one adult occupant were served with Intent to Forfeit notices on the firearm and $7,500.00 in cash.

Bradley is being held at the Meigs County Jail and is awaiting a court appearance.