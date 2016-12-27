Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident. Little Rock police said Saturday that 25 people were shot and three others suffered unrelated injuries.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West. The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...
CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in the robbery of a business store this morning. Police at the scene tell 13 News that a suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Virginia St. West. The alert came in at roughly 9:15 a.m. According to police, employees witnessed what they believed to be a suspicious man. After checking surveillance footage, they saw the same suspect walk out with a bank...
The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.
The Winfield Police Department is searching for two burglary suspects after one of them was caught in a surveillance video.
Officials say Kentucky's only maximum security prison has been placed on lockdown after inmates attacked eight workers.
Officials say Kentucky's only maximum security prison has been placed on lockdown after inmates attacked eight workers.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - One person is in custody and another is still wanted after an armed robbery in Charleston early Thursday evening. The armed robbery was reported at just before 5 p.m. near Red Oak Street and Walnut Street in Charleston. Scanner traffic indicates that a man was robbed $500 and held at gunpoint by two individuals. The two individuals took off on a foot chase with police. One of the individuals was detained near Stockton Street, while another is still on...
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
BALLSTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot. State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket. Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
West Virginia police say a teen has been charged in the death of her seven-month-old son.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
Two parents were arrested after a 6-year-old girl had to be revived with two doses of naloxone.
It may be two years before medical marijuana is available in West Virginia, but the wheels are in motion. Following legalization by the legislature and Governor, a 13-member Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has now been selected. It will study what has worked in other states. "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on thin...
It may be two years before medical marijuana is available in West Virginia, but the wheels are in motion. Following legalization by the legislature and Governor, a 13-member Medical Cannabis Advisory Board has now been selected. It will study what has worked in other states. "We're not interested in reinventing the wheel. What we want to do is learn from the good and the bad, as well as obviously the things that we don't want to do from other states. And then focus on thin...
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman found a man breaking into her SUV in a Walmart parking lot and went after him.