UPDATE: 2 Killed in Clay County Car Crash

UPDATE: December 28th, 2016, 2:15 p.m.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department has released names of the people involved in the fatal car crash in Clay County that happened last night.

Kadie Truman, 9, and her grandmother, Connie Brown, 53, of Clay, passed away as a result of the accident.

Truman was pronounced deceased at the site of the crash. Her grandmother, Brown, was flown to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.

Truman's sister, age 7, survived the accident and was also transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital. She received minor injuries and doctors are keeping her for observation. Officers say she is in "OK condition."

The single vehicle accident occurred on Rt. 16 near Bickmore in Clay County, WV.

Officers are still investigating at this time but say speed was a main factor in the wreck.

UPDATE: December 28th 2016, 3:38 a.m.

A young girl died in a car crash that happened on Rt. 16 near Bickmore in Clay County, WV today.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Department, two other people in the car were flown to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the other two people injured in the crash is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Clay County dispatch confirms that a single vehicle accident occurred on Rt. 16 near Bickmore in Clay County, WV around 3:30 today.

Dispatch could only confirm that two patients were flown to an area hospital.

Clay County Deputy Sheriffs responded, but we were unable to reach them for comment.

We will update as we uncover further information

