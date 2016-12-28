Charleston Sears is Closing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Charleston Sears is Closing

CHARLESTON, WV -

WOWK-TV has confirmed that the Sears at the Charleston Town Center Mall is closing in early 2017.

According to multiple employees and a member of management, the store will begin liquidating on January, 6th 2017 and the store will close in mid-April.

The store will close sooner if liquidation proceeds quickly.

According to a different employee, the Sears Auto Center will be closing in February.

An email from the Director of Corporate Communications of Sears Holdings said that the associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. 

The Charleston Town Center Mall issued the following statement, "While the closure will be unfortunate for those directly affected, we believe it will create opportunity for Charleston Town Center through creative re-purposing of the store space, and will enable us to welcome new retailers and other potential tenants who could not previously be accommodated given space limitations at the center."

According to CBS News, U.S. retailers have too many stores, and they will likely have to close more stores over the next few years.

This year Sears Holdings announced the shutdown of 68 Kmart stores and 10 Sears locations and accelerated the closing of 50 locations at the beginning of the year.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

