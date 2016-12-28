UPDATE: Charleston Subway will Remain Open

UPDATE: December 30th, 2016, 7:45 p.m.

The District Manager overseeing Subway operations at the Charleston Town Center Mall has confirmed that the location will remain open after the beginning of the new year.

Before the announcement for the store to remain, employees were expected to move to the 166 Summers Street location.

Management was able to negotiate a rent agreement that allows the store to stay open.

ORIGINAL:

Subway Store employees and a member of management at the Charleston Town Center location confirm to WOWK that they will be making their last sandwiches on Saturday, December 31st.

The employees will move to the location at 166 Summers Street.

The store sighted high rent at the food court location as the main problem. Base rent of $5,000 and fees near $1,800 per month for keeping the eating area clean were too much for the sales to bear.

The sandwich shop mentioned that the only time they could make decent money would be during big events in the downtown area.

Sears has announced today it's closing the Charleston Town Center location as well.