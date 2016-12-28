UPDATE: Charleston Subway will Remain Open - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Charleston Subway will Remain Open

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV -

UPDATE: December 30th, 2016, 7:45 p.m.

The District Manager overseeing Subway operations at the Charleston Town Center Mall has confirmed that the location will remain open after the beginning of the new year. 

Before the announcement for the store to remain, employees were expected to move to the 166 Summers Street location.

Management was able to negotiate a rent agreement that allows the store to stay open. 

ORIGINAL: 

Subway Store employees and a member of management at the Charleston Town Center location confirm to WOWK that they will be making their last sandwiches on Saturday, December 31st.

The employees will move to the location at 166 Summers Street.

The store sighted high rent at the food court location as the main problem.  Base rent of $5,000 and fees near $1,800 per month for keeping the eating area clean were too much for the sales to bear.

The sandwich shop mentioned that the only time they could make decent money would be during big events in the downtown area.

Sears has announced today it's closing the Charleston Town Center location as well.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Chase Bank says it is working on problems with website and mobile app

    Chase Bank says it is working on problems with website and mobile app

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:03:42 GMT

    Chase Bank’s support services said on Twitter Monday that the company is working to solve a problem with its website and mobile app.

    Chase Bank’s support services said on Twitter Monday that the company is working to solve a problem with its website and mobile app.

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Monday, July 3 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:14:52 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Mountain Mission Pack the Pantry 5K Run/Walk Happening on July 4th

    Mountain Mission Pack the Pantry 5K Run/Walk Happening on July 4th

    John Roberts, Executive Director of the Mountain Mission, talks about the Pack The Pantry 5K Walk/Run.

    The race is July 4th, 2017 at 8 AM, at the Kanawha State Forest.

    Registration is free, but they're asking for a financial or canned food donation.

    Folks can register on race day or online.

    John Roberts, Executive Director of the Mountain Mission, talks about the Pack The Pantry 5K Walk/Run.

    The race is July 4th, 2017 at 8 AM, at the Kanawha State Forest.

    Registration is free, but they're asking for a financial or canned food donation.

    Folks can register on race day or online.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.