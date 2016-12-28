Homicide Investigation after Human Remains Found Near Kanawha Ri - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Homicide Investigation after Human Remains Found Near Kanawha River

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriffs Office Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriffs Office

UPDATE (3:00 PM 12/28/16):

According to investigators, the remains appear to belong to a small statured female, and the grave-site seems to be 20 to 30 years old.

Some bones still contained marrow, which means the remains are not from the Civil War or earlier.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department says there is a strong possibility the remains are of 'Sue Roop', a woman who was reported missing in that area in the late 70's or early 80's

The Remains will be sent to the WV State Medical Examiner's Office for DNA testing and dental records matching.

ORIGINAL:

Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office are in the process of recovering human remains in the Kanawha Falls area near Gauley Bridge.

A person looking for arrowheads in the Kanawha Falls area across the Kanawha River from Glen Ferris discovered what appeared to be a human skull in the afternoon of December 27th, 2016.

Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived at the scene and began excavating and searching the site. They found other human bones that appeared to be buried in a shallow grave under a large cliff overhang.

Investigators ended the search last night and have returned to the scene this morning. 

"It is too early in the process to release much information at this time," said Sheriff-Elect Mike Fridley. "We know the bones are human, and appear to have been buried in a shallow grave, as opposed to having been randomly scattered through animal depredation. The initial analysis of the bones indicates they have been buried for several years, but not longer than fifty years, ruling out the probability that this is an old Native American or Civil War grave site. Investigators are considering this as a homicide investigation at this time." 

Once the excavation of the grave site is completed, the remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further analysis. That will include identifying the victim and determining the cause and manner of death.

"Investigators have recovered some teeth, and there is sufficient biological material to permit DNA analysis and comparison from the remains," said Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah. 

"If this is indeed determined to be a homicide, we will certainly continue with this investigation, no matter how old the remains may be," added Fridley and Harrah in a joint statement. "When it comes to murder, there is no statute of limitations on the filing of criminal charges. We don't forgive, we don't forget and we never give up. We owe this to the victim and the victim's family members."

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:04:57 GMT

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

  • Suspect arrested after attacking woman with knife in Charleston

    Suspect arrested after attacking woman with knife in Charleston

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:45:41 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. According to a criminal complaint, Gilbert Parsons, 38, of Charleston, was arrested yesterday following complaints of a disturbance near the 3000 block of the 7th Avenue area.  The female victim told police that Parsons was asleep inside a vehicle. He then "hit her with the knife in the shoulder," causing a laceration. Parsons is being charged with assault involving mali...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. According to a criminal complaint, Gilbert Parsons, 38, of Charleston, was arrested yesterday following complaints of a disturbance near the 3000 block of the 7th Avenue area.  The female victim told police that Parsons was asleep inside a vehicle. He then "hit her with the knife in the shoulder," causing a laceration. Parsons is being charged with assault involving mali...

  • Stolen School Bus Found, Suspects Sought by Police

    Stolen School Bus Found, Suspects Sought by Police

    Monday, July 3 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:45:42 GMT
    Oak Hill Police DepartmentOak Hill Police Department
    JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) -  Police officers in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in determining the suspects responsible for the stealing of a school bus in Jackson County, Ohio. On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at around 2 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department in Jackson County, Ohio was advised by a property owner that while he and his family were out walking their property, they discovered that a possible stolen school bus was found abandoned on his property. O...
    JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) -  Police officers in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in determining the suspects responsible for the stealing of a school bus in Jackson County, Ohio. On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at around 2 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department in Jackson County, Ohio was advised by a property owner that while he and his family were out walking their property, they discovered that a possible stolen school bus was found abandoned on his property. O...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.