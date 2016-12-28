Homicide Investigation after Human Remains Found Near Kanawha River

UPDATE (3:00 PM 12/28/16):

According to investigators, the remains appear to belong to a small statured female, and the grave-site seems to be 20 to 30 years old.

Some bones still contained marrow, which means the remains are not from the Civil War or earlier.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department says there is a strong possibility the remains are of 'Sue Roop', a woman who was reported missing in that area in the late 70's or early 80's

The Remains will be sent to the WV State Medical Examiner's Office for DNA testing and dental records matching.

ORIGINAL:

Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office are in the process of recovering human remains in the Kanawha Falls area near Gauley Bridge.

A person looking for arrowheads in the Kanawha Falls area across the Kanawha River from Glen Ferris discovered what appeared to be a human skull in the afternoon of December 27th, 2016.

Sheriff's Deputies and Investigators from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived at the scene and began excavating and searching the site. They found other human bones that appeared to be buried in a shallow grave under a large cliff overhang.

Investigators ended the search last night and have returned to the scene this morning.

"It is too early in the process to release much information at this time," said Sheriff-Elect Mike Fridley. "We know the bones are human, and appear to have been buried in a shallow grave, as opposed to having been randomly scattered through animal depredation. The initial analysis of the bones indicates they have been buried for several years, but not longer than fifty years, ruling out the probability that this is an old Native American or Civil War grave site. Investigators are considering this as a homicide investigation at this time."

Once the excavation of the grave site is completed, the remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further analysis. That will include identifying the victim and determining the cause and manner of death.

"Investigators have recovered some teeth, and there is sufficient biological material to permit DNA analysis and comparison from the remains," said Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah.

"If this is indeed determined to be a homicide, we will certainly continue with this investigation, no matter how old the remains may be," added Fridley and Harrah in a joint statement. "When it comes to murder, there is no statute of limitations on the filing of criminal charges. We don't forgive, we don't forget and we never give up. We owe this to the victim and the victim's family members."

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.