Police investigate fatal shooting in Lawrence County

The Kentucky State Police responded to a 911 call last night around 6:36 p.m. involving a shooting between a father and son.

The shooting occurred at 128 Aspen Drive in Lawrence County, KY, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

According to the report, Chester Robinson, 68, and Ronald Robinson, 40, both of Louisa, were verbally and physically fighting at Chester's residence.

Ronald, son of Chester, left the residence and continued to threaten his father while firing shots outside of the home. Chester then armed himself with a firearm.

Ronald forcibly kicked down a door and entered the home, before being shot several times by Chester Robinson.

He was then transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

No criminal charges have been issued but police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Air Methods, Net Care EMS, Fallsburg Fire Department, and Lawrence County Emergency Management assisted with the investigation.