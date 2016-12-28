Lost Teddy Being Fostered in Proctorville, Ohio

Brenda Anness spotted a teddy alone in the median of Route 7 between Paddy Creek and Brickhouse Cardio around Noon on December 26th, 2016.

Anness is a volunteer transporter for One By One Animal Advocates, a Huntington, WV organization that works to eliminate euthanasia at our local animal shelter by finding reputable rescues to accept local animals.

Anness stopped to check and see if Teddy had any injuries or an ID tag to return him to his human. She then posted some photos of the bear on Facebook in hope of finding Teddy's family.

Anness says they have had two offers from families who would like to make him part of their family.

Anness said she woke up Tuesday morning and found Teddy getting into her dogs' homemade treats they received for Christmas.

Annes told us, "Our wish is to reunite Teddy with his human or find him a forever home with a family who will allow him a second chance at life. Too many times the story does not have a happy ending."

If you or anyone you know has idea who Teddy's family is, or any information you can provide, Anness ask that you please reach out and let her know.