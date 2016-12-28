Deadly Car Crash in Nicholas County Kills Ohio Man - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deadly Car Crash in Nicholas County Kills Ohio Man

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A fatal car crash in Nicholas County has claimed the life of an Ohio man. 

Jonathan Brown, 53, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was traveling south in a 2001 Honda Civic on Route 16 in Nicholas County near the community of Bentree around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, when he hit a patch of black ice.

Brown lost control of his vehicle and struck a residence. He was killed upon impact.

Recall that two people were killed on that same road farther north in Clay County on Wednesday evening.

