Deadly Car Crash in Nicholas County Kills Ohio Man

The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

The identity of the man killed in the accident on U.S. Route 119 near Old Logan Road yesterday has been released.

Oak Hill Police Department

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - Police officers in Jackson County are seeking the public's help in determining the suspects responsible for the stealing of a school bus in Jackson County, Ohio. On Sunday, July 2nd, 2017 at around 2 p.m., the Oak Hill Police Department in Jackson County, Ohio was advised by a property owner that while he and his family were out walking their property, they discovered that a possible stolen school bus was found abandoned on his property. O...