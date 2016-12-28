Allegiant Airlines Cancels Huntington to Florida Flight on WVU Bowl Game Day

As many WVU fans travel to Florida for the football team's big bowl game Wednesday evening, getting down to Florida to witness the game in person got a little trickier.

Allegiant Airlines has canceled their flight departing from Huntington's Tri-State Airport to Orlando's Sanford Airport.

The flight was planned to depart around 1:30 p.m. from the Mountain State and arrive at 3:30 p.m. in Florida.

Amanda Sproles, Director of Sales and Automation with National Travel, believes the cause of the cancellation to be weather related, however, an official statement from Allegiant Airlines has yet to released.

That flight has not been rescheduled at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.