Three Injured in Cross Lanes Crash

Injuries have been reported in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one vehicle going into a hillside.

The accident was reported around 3:50 p.m. at the 700 block of Cross Lanes Drive near The Cold Spot.

Dispatchers say that there were four total individuals involved in the wreck, and dispatchers say three will likely be transported.

One person received burns to the hands, while a female received a wrist injury. There is no information on the injuries received to the third person.

It is not clear what exactly caused the accident.

Kanawha County EMS, Kanawha County Deputies, along with local fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.