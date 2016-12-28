Boy Scouts' ban of 8-year-old transgender boy stirs debate - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Boy Scouts' ban of 8-year-old transgender boy stirs debate

Courtesy: CBS News Courtesy: CBS News

The Boy Scouts of America banned a child over his gender identity.

According to CBS News, Joe Maldonado, 8, was born a girl and now identifies as a boy. Maldonado was removed from his New Jersey Cub Scout troop, and his family says parents of other children had complained.

Joe’s mother, Kristie Maldonado, says the organization knew her son was transgender when she signed him up for the Cub Scouts, but the Boy Scouts of America is telling them he’s not welcome.

“As a parent, how do you know that you don’t just have a girl who is a tomboy, and that it’s a transgender issue?” CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett asked his mother.

“I took a couple years; I didn’t realize it,” Maldonado said. 

Joe was born Jodi, but has been identifying as a boy for over a year. 

“Why did you want to join the Boy Scouts?” Barnett asked Joe.

“Because all of my favorite friends were there,” Joe responded. 

Joe was part of Cub Scout Pack 87 in New Jersey, but was recently removed over his legal gender, which is female.  

“They knew full well he was not born a boy?” Barnett asked.

“They all know Joe as when he was Jodi,” Maldonado said.

In a statement, the Boy Scouts of America defended its actions, saying in part, “No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation,” but adding, “Gender identity isn’t related to sexual orientation.” 

In recent years, the Boy Scouts have reversed bans on gay scouts and scout leaders. But this incident could spark a new debate. 

Joe’s mom says the messages of support she’s received from the around the world have been overwhelming. 

The Boy Scouts of America says its programs are for those who are identified as boys on their birth certificates. The organization told CBS News it offered the family alternative, co-ed programs for Joe, but Maldonado told us she’s not interested and instead wants an apology for her son. 

