Fan Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Protect Betty White

Concerned with the number of celebrity deaths in 2016, one man is trying to make sure Betty White is safe until at least Sunday.

According to CBS News, South Carolina resident Demetrios Hrysikos took to GoFundMe to launch the “Help protect Betty White from 2016” campaign a few hours after people learned about the death of Carrie Fisher on Tuesday

“If she’s OK with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017,” Hrysikos wrote on the page, which set out to collect at least $2,000. The campaign surpassed that goal within the first day.

But the 94-year-old former “Golden Girls” star doesn’t need to be concerned about an uninvited guest prior to New Year’s, as Hrysikos has a back-up plan for the money built in. 

“Assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door, all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg Little Theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry the mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

“Other than liking to support our local arts and having a friend who works at the Little Theater, I don’t have any connection to it. I just thought it would be a good place for any money made to go,” he wrote. “I’d like to think that Betty, Carrie and Bowie would be happy with any proceeds going to that cause, which I assure you it will.”

