New deer caution signs going up in Huntington - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

New deer caution signs going up in Huntington

Posted: Updated:

"Heavily populated", that's what Huntington city leaders said about more and more neighborhoods being invaded by herds of deer.

They said new deer cautions signs going up mean just that, be careful in deer zones.   

The old deer warning signs on Washington are now complimented by new deer caution markers along North Avenue at Ritter Park.

City public works director Jim Insco told us the new signage comes after more urban deer herd sightings and numerous neighbor requests.

Insco told 13 News, "They really cause problems for homeowners; regularly get in gardens, eat plants, more of a nuisance that a danger."

Charleston has an urban deer hunt every fall.

These hunts are contained and controlled, with bow and arrow and crossbow only.

Last year more than 100 harvested, this year so far, 86 and the season ends on New Years Eve.

Should Huntington do the same? 

Insco said, "We don't get a lot of deer hitting cars, but as a common issue I would think it would be something for government to consider."

For now, Insco asks drivers to heed that 20 mile per hour sign, right next to the new deer caution sign.

Insco said he doesn't want to overload on deer caution signs, but adds if you think your neighborhood needs one; give the Huntington Public Works Department a call.   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Chase Bank says it is working on problems with website and mobile app

    Chase Bank says it is working on problems with website and mobile app

    Monday, July 3 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-03 21:03:42 GMT

    Chase Bank’s support services said on Twitter Monday that the company is working to solve a problem with its website and mobile app.

    Chase Bank’s support services said on Twitter Monday that the company is working to solve a problem with its website and mobile app.

  • List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area

    Monday, July 3 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:14:52 GMT

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

    As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.

    Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

  • Mountain Mission Pack the Pantry 5K Run/Walk Happening on July 4th

    Mountain Mission Pack the Pantry 5K Run/Walk Happening on July 4th

    John Roberts, Executive Director of the Mountain Mission, talks about the Pack The Pantry 5K Walk/Run.

    The race is July 4th, 2017 at 8 AM, at the Kanawha State Forest.

    Registration is free, but they're asking for a financial or canned food donation.

    Folks can register on race day or online.

    John Roberts, Executive Director of the Mountain Mission, talks about the Pack The Pantry 5K Walk/Run.

    The race is July 4th, 2017 at 8 AM, at the Kanawha State Forest.

    Registration is free, but they're asking for a financial or canned food donation.

    Folks can register on race day or online.

    •   

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

    Advisers named for West Virginia medical marijuana program

    An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

    An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

  • Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Gov. Justice: Tuition Hikes at Local Universities Reflect on Legislature's Actions

    Thursday, June 29 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-06-29 21:01:40 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

    CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

  • Changes in DMV Fees Begin July 1, 2017

    Changes in DMV Fees Begin July 1, 2017

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:24:34 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses.  Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50.  Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee.  DMV customers with July and ...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses.  Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50.  Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee.  DMV customers with July and ...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.