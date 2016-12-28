New deer caution signs going up in Huntington

"Heavily populated", that's what Huntington city leaders said about more and more neighborhoods being invaded by herds of deer.

They said new deer cautions signs going up mean just that, be careful in deer zones.

The old deer warning signs on Washington are now complimented by new deer caution markers along North Avenue at Ritter Park.

City public works director Jim Insco told us the new signage comes after more urban deer herd sightings and numerous neighbor requests.

Insco told 13 News, "They really cause problems for homeowners; regularly get in gardens, eat plants, more of a nuisance that a danger."

Charleston has an urban deer hunt every fall.

These hunts are contained and controlled, with bow and arrow and crossbow only.

Last year more than 100 harvested, this year so far, 86 and the season ends on New Years Eve.

Should Huntington do the same?

Insco said, "We don't get a lot of deer hitting cars, but as a common issue I would think it would be something for government to consider."

For now, Insco asks drivers to heed that 20 mile per hour sign, right next to the new deer caution sign.

Insco said he doesn't want to overload on deer caution signs, but adds if you think your neighborhood needs one; give the Huntington Public Works Department a call.