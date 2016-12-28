What bubbly to pick for New Years Eve?

Are you wondering what bubbly might go with your budget, and what food pairs well with that New Years Eve champagne toast?

13 News is working for you, with some choices to help ring in 2017.

Which cork to pop this New Year?

Wine consultant Lyndsy Rainey at the Barboursville Kroger's described the low. Medium and high end popular bottles.

First, the 6 dollar Andre sparkling wine, geared to the local masses.

Rainey said, "it's a spumante, people in our area seem to like the sweet wines, and they are good for mimosas the next morning, the hair of the dog,'

In the middle, California's Mumm Napa.

A nice dry brut, under 26 dollars and a great value for anybody that wants something a little bit better.

And to splurge, on sale at around 60 dollars, the Verve Cliquet French champagne.

Rainey told us that the quality is fantastic and it's very nice to serve with finger foods, sushi, and shrimp, anything like that."

Along with shrimp and sushi, gourmet cheese and crackers pair well with champagne.

And most women would add any real good chocolate.

Champagne goes back to France in the 1600's and Louis XVI.

A goal of the French Revolution was to take champagne from the aristocrats to the masses.

When Dom Perignon made a heavier bottle and caged the cork, it became the perfect bottle to pop on New Years Eve.

There are also selections of non alcoholic sparkling grape cocktails that have some fun and fizz.

So enjoy with family and friends, drink responsibly, and have a happy new year.