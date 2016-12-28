Year End Budget Outlook is Bleak for West Virginia

New Governor Jim Justice will have say on budget deficit

It's quiet at the capitol now, but the public is clamoring for state lawmakers, to do something to fix the state economy.

"Try to build more places where people can get jobs, you know. So people can stay of these streets," said Shea Kinney, of Charleston.

"Jobs. Number two, the homeless situation around here is just unbelievable," said Chris Woodall, of Charleston.

In 2017 Lawmakers will still be dealing with what to do about the state's projected 400-million dollar budget deficit. Some want more cuts, and services consolidated.

"I mean we have 53 - 911 centers. South Carolina has one. Why shouldn't we have one or two 911 centers, and consolidate that," said Del. Ron Walters, (R) Kanawha.

Some of this will hinge on what Jim Justice does when he becomes Governor in January. But already, he has pledged no new taxes, as have Republican leaders of the House and Senate. Democratic leaders believe some taxes must be looked at.

"We need to make the difficult decisions, on both sides, to make this to make this budget work. I mean we cannot continue to raid our savings accounts. We can't continue to deplete the rainy day account," said State Sen. Corey Palumbo, (D) Kanawha.

In 2016 the legislature took nearly 200 million dollars from the rainy day fund, to balance the budget.

"In the last legislative session, lawmakers were barely able to get a 65 increase in the tobacco tax. Some are talking about raising that tax again in 2017, but right now the prospects look dicey," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.