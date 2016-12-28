Army Colonel Sentenced to 12 Years in Child Pornography Case

Chase Bank’s support services said on Twitter Monday that the company is working to solve a problem with its website and mobile app.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
John Roberts, Executive Director of the Mountain Mission, talks about the Pack The Pantry 5K Walk/Run.
The race is July 4th, 2017 at 8 AM, at the Kanawha State Forest.
Registration is free, but they're asking for a financial or canned food donation.
Folks can register on race day or online.
Alcohol is the leading factor when it comes to fatal boat accidents. It's important to remember that all year round but especially around Independence Day with the weather being so nice. Boaters were all over the water on the Sunday before July 4th including the Natural Resources Police. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police regularly patrol the rivers during the summer time checking everything from making sure boats have enough life jackets on board to working fire extinguishe...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Spring Hill woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say two young children ate some of her marijuana-laced gummy bears. Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Bobbie Lynn Johnson left two packages of the laced gummy bears on a living room coffee table. The packages were within reach of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old, who found them and ate them. According to the arrest report, the 3-year-old said she didn’t feel good after eating...
Crayola has the blues - five, to be exact. The iconic crayon maker left it to fans to come up with a name for a new blue crayon replacing the recently retired color dandelion.
The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program have struck back against harsh tweets sent out by President Donald Trump.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
A man accidentally shot himself in the crotch when he sat down on a gun in the driver’s seat in his car.
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
A mother who was pregnant when she was struck by lightning has delivered her baby. Both are in critical condition at a hospital.
At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along an Ohio road.
CAMPBELL'S CREEK, WV (WOWK) - A two vehicle accident has shut down a road in Campbell's Creek. The accident occurred just before noon near the 400 block of Campell's Creek Drive. Both lanes are closed in both directions. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the accident. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Malden Fire Department are responding. We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest inform...
In all, he improperly collected almost $100,000 in federal benefits.
