Debbie Reynolds, Mother of Carrie Fisher, Dies at Age 84

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic 'Singin' in the Rain' and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, son says.

Reynolds starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain," and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown." She was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1973 for her performance in the Broadway musical "Irene."

Reynolds received an honorary Oscar in 2015, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, but was too ill to attend the ceremony. Her granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd, accepted the statuette in her honor.

"I'm so sorry that I'm sick, but I am thrilled beyond words, shocked, and you couldn't be more amazed that a little girl from Burbank even came near this sort of accolade," she said in a pre-recorded statement.

She was recognized for her decades-long commitment to various charities, including the mental-health organization she founded, the Thalians.

Reynolds had two children with the late crooner Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor.

Carrie Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, died Tuesday at age 60, days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In a November interview with for the NPR show "Fresh Air," Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother, who she said had some recent health setbacks.

"She's an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much," Carrie Fisher said. "There's very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she's had an amazing life, and she's someone to admire."

Reynolds and Fisher appear together in a documentary that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. "''Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher" is set to air on HBO in early 2017.

