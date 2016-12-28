Kidnapping Suspect in Custody

UPDATE: December 29th, 2016, 4:35 p.m.

According to the Beckley Police Department, Lawrence Asbury is in custody.

UPDATE: December 29th, 2016, 2:39 p.m.

According to the Beckley Police Department, Jaddah Rodgers has been found safe in Raleigh, WV.

Police are still searching Lawrence E. Asbury III. He was seen with Rodgers in Raleigh, but he fled from police. Investigators say Asbury let go of Rodgers and ran into the woods.

Rodgers was transported back to the police station. She had bruises but was otherwise unharmed.

Police say that Asbury has several family members in the Raleigh area who are cooperating with officers.

Beckley Police, State Troopers, Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies, and K9 units are searching the area.

They believe Asbury will be apprehended in the next couple of hours.

Asbury is facing a kidnapping charge but more charges may be filed.

UPDATE: December 29th, 2016, 12:22 p.m.

An active warrant has been filed for Asbury, Lawrence Edward III.

He is 6ft and weighs roughly 190 lbs. He has brown hair with blue eyes, and is 20 years old.

UPDATE: December 29th, 2016, 1:49 a.m.

Authorities have found the vehicle they believe the suspect and victim were traveling in, however, Asbury and Rodgers are still at large.

Police believe Rodgers is in "extreme danger."

The Beckley Police Department has issued a warrant for Asbury's arrest for kidnapping.

ORIGIN AL:

The West Virginia Emergency Management Agency in Charleston is asking for help in locating an abducted child.

The Beckley Police Department and the West Virginia State Police are looking for Jaddah Lashay Rodgers, a black female, 16 years

old, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

The teenager was last seen at Walgreens, located at 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley, WV at approximately 6 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger. Rodgers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie with braided hair.

Authorities advise Rodgers was likely abducted by Lawrence E. Asbury, a 20-year-old white male.

They may be traveling in a 1995, 2-door, red Chevy blazer, with license plate West Virginia 5-2-2-3-5-9. The vehicle was last seen

traveling on Neville Street, heading westbound toward Virginia Street in Beckley.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaddah l. Rodgers, please contact Sergeant Webb at the Beckley Police

department at 304-256-1720, or your local 9 1 1 or by dialing *sp on your cell phone.