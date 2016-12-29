Justice keeps campaign spokesman as press secretary

An advisory board that will help develop a medical marijuana program in West Virginia has been announced.

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice said today that the tuition hikes at West Virginia University, Marshall University, and West Virginia State University can be attributed directly to cuts approved by the West Virginia Legislature earlier this month. On Wednesday, Marshall’s Board of Governors allowed the raise in tuition and fees to make up for the $4.2 million budget cut instituted by state lawmakers. It will result in an annual hike for West Virginia undergraduate ...

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Due to the passage of Senate Bill 1006, starting Saturday, July 1, 2017, the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will implement changes to its fees for vehicle and driver services, including registrations and driver’s licenses. Vehicle registrations for regular Class A plates will increase by $21.50 to $51.50. Special plates will pay the additional $21.50 on top of the special plate fee. DMV customers with July and ...