Justice keeps campaign spokesman as press secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov.-elect Jim Justice says his campaign spokesman will be the press secretary in his administration when he takes office in January. 
    
Grant Herring has also been handling communications for the incoming governor's transition team.
    
Herring previously worked for U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor of Arkansas and Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.
    
He's a 2010 graduate of George Mason University.
    
Inauguration is scheduled Jan. 16 for Justice, who owns the Greenbrier Resort, several coal mines and other businesses.
    
He was elected as a Democrat in his first run for statewide office and will replace Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin who has to step down after two terms.

