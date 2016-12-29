Police Identify Body Found in Kanawha River as Missing St. Alban - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police Identify Body Found in Kanawha River as Missing St. Albans Man

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: 1:26 p.m. January, 24th, 2017

Investigators have confirmed the identity of the body found in the Kanawha River on January 14th, 2017 as Timothy Brammer of Saint Albans.

Sgt. Baylous of the West Virginia State Police says that Brammer was found near Point Pleasant ten days ago. 

Brammer was last seen on November 15th, 2016. 

The cause of death has not been released and it is unknown whether foul play is suspected.

The investigation is being conducted by the St. Albans Police Department and is ongoing.

ORIGINAL:

The Saint Albans Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing on November 23rd, 2016.

The last time Timothy Brammer had contact with anyone was on November 15th, 2016.

Brammer has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Major Farry at the Saint Albans Police Department at 304-727-2251.

