Reynolds & Fisher up and down in life, together in death - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Reynolds & Fisher up and down in life, together in death

Posted: Updated:
By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
Connect
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

NEW YORK (AP) -- Carrie Fisher played a supporting role at her own birth.

In her 2008 memoir, "Wishful Drinking," she described the scene. Doctors were running to see her mother, Debbie Reynolds ("At 24 she looked like a Christmas morning," wrote Fisher). Nurses, meanwhile, were rushing to glimpse her father, the crooner Eddie Fisher.

"So when I arrived I was virtually unattended," wrote Fisher. "And I have been trying to make up for that ever since."

Thus began one of the more complicated, thoroughly documented and ultimately tender mother-daughter relationships in Hollywood, one both strained by celebrity and deepened through fiction. (Fisher's father, who ran off with Elizabeth Taylor, was soon out of the picture.)

As stars from different eras, they could hardly have been more different. Reynolds, the wholesome MGM star of "Singin' in the Rain," was the sunny, all-American icon of the 1950s. Fisher, the "Star Wars" princess who comically rebelled against conventional stardom, was the candid, drug-using symbol of Baby Boomers. Their relationship underwent dramatic swings, much of it chronicled in Fisher's books, and in their big-screen alter-egos: Suzanne Vale (Meryl Streep) and Doris Mann (Shirley MacLaine) in "Postcards From the Edge," the adaptation of Fisher's semi-autobiographical novel.

But Reynolds and Fisher had this in common: They were both show-business survivors.

Reynolds, three-times divorced, weathered cheating men and swindlers who bilked her for millions. Fisher persisted through bipolar disorder and drug addiction. When the two appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2011 to celebrate their relationship, Fisher said: "I'm not afraid of almost anything. And that's a lot because of your example."

That Reynolds, 84, and Fisher, 60, died a day apart - Reynolds on Wednesday, Fisher on Tuesday - was a tragic if not poetic end for a mother and daughter who bridged the gulf that was once between them.

"She said, 'I want to be with Carrie,'" Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son, told The Associated Press. "And then she was gone."

Such a poignant last sentiment was once unfathomable. The two were estranged for nearly a decade in Fisher's 20s. "I didn't want to be around her," Fisher once said. "I did not want to be Debbie Reynolds' daughter."

"She was so beautiful, and I dreamed of looking like her one day," Fisher wrote in her memoir. "I think it was when I was ten that I realized with profound certainty that I would not be, and was in no way now, the beauty that my mother was. I was a clumsy-looking and intensely awkward, insecure girl. I decided then that I'd better develop something else - if I wasn't going to be pretty, maybe I could be funny or smart."

It wasn't only the considerable shadow of her mother that Fisher recoiled from. It was, she often said, being forced to share her with the wider public. (A documentary on their relationship is to air in the new year on HBO.)

"It took like 30 years for Carrie to be really happy with me," Reynolds told People magazine in 1988. "I don't know what the problem ever was. I've had to work at it. I've always been a good mother, but I've always been in show business, and I've been on stage and I don't bake cookies and I don't stay home."

Reynolds performed frequently while raising two children. That created some distance for Fisher, who recalled phone calls from her mom beginning, "Hello, dear, this is your mother, Debbie." The child-of-a-star peculiarities were sometimes surreal. Reynolds, for example, had Cary Grant give Fisher a "don't do drugs" speech when she began developing a taste for them as a teenager. Later, in "Postcards from the Edge," Fisher depicted the mother as the center of attention even at her daughter's homecoming from rehab.

"There have been a few times when I thought I was going to lose Carrie," Reynolds told Winfrey. "I've had to walk through a lot of my tears. But she's worth it." She added: "Carrie and I have finally found happiness. I always feel as a mother does, that I protect her."

Fame, of course, eventually found Fisher, too. Reynolds sometimes called herself "Princess Leia's mother." Navigating celebrity, disappointing men and depression, the two increasingly found common ground. Before Fisher became an outspoken advocate for mental health issues, Reynolds co-founded a group that has raised millions for mental health. "And four and a half million of that money is allocated just for me," joked Fisher, introducing her mother at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"She's an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much," Fisher told NPR's Fresh Air last month. "There's very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she's had an amazing life, and she's someone to admire."

Their relationship, in all its complexity and candor, grew to be truer than the celebrity that surrounded it. Fisher may have been unattended at birth, but she was joined in death.

---

This story drops the incorrect reference to Reynolds and Fisher dying in the same hospital.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • US Denies Visas to Gambia Teens in Global Robotics Contest

    US Denies Visas to Gambia Teens in Global Robotics Contest

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:49:20 GMT
    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) -- The United States has denied visas to five teenage students from Gambia competing in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington, the team's leader said Tuesday. The teens found the rejection "very disheartening," said Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe, who is also a director in the largely Muslim West African nation's ministry of higher education. Darboe said the students were not given a reason for the visa denials in April, and he called the dec...
    DAKAR, Senegal (AP) -- The United States has denied visas to five teenage students from Gambia competing in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington, the team's leader said Tuesday. The teens found the rejection "very disheartening," said Mucktarr M.Y. Darboe, who is also a director in the largely Muslim West African nation's ministry of higher education. Darboe said the students were not given a reason for the visa denials in April, and he called the dec...

  • Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

    Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-07-04 21:50:44 GMT
    The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)
    GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead. MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage. Homeowner Mike Tingley sa...
    GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead. MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage. Homeowner Mike Tingley sa...

  • "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 20:34:58 GMT
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-07-04 20:34:58 GMT
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...
    Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...

  • Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Charleston Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Family Member

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:04:57 GMT

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

    A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.

  • Independence Day celebration draws thousands to Ripley, WV

    Independence Day celebration draws thousands to Ripley, WV

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-07-04 23:45:52 GMT
    Ripley is the home of the largest small town Independence Day celebration in the United States.  Tuesday people lined the streets of the Jackson County, WV community to watch a grand parade featuring floats, bands and more.  For many families watching the parade together from their front yard is an annual holiday tradition.  "It just emphasizes how we feel about our country and the spirit that we have for our freedom and for God and our country," said Vicky...
    Ripley is the home of the largest small town Independence Day celebration in the United States.  Tuesday people lined the streets of the Jackson County, WV community to watch a grand parade featuring floats, bands and more.  For many families watching the parade together from their front yard is an annual holiday tradition.  "It just emphasizes how we feel about our country and the spirit that we have for our freedom and for God and our country," said Vicky...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.