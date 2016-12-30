Huntington homeless people get replacement tents after slashing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Huntington homeless people get replacement tents after slashing incident

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
A group of homeless people in Huntington received new replacement tents Thursday from Harmony House after several tents were slashed in the area over the holiday weekend. 

Harmony House helps folks without homes get showers, food and clothing and also helps them try to find suitable housing.

Many of these homeless people have to stay on the river bank in a tent as their only shelter until housing becomes available.

Anyone who would like to help Harmony House can go to their Facebook page and website or stop by their location at 627 4th Avenue in Huntington

