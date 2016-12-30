Kentucky waitress gets $1k tip from strangers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kentucky waitress gets $1k tip from strangers

By Chelsea Spears, Reporter
LONDON, Ky. (AP) - An eastern Kentucky waitress is thankful for a couple who left her a $1,000 tip on Christmas Eve. Rachael Vanorden, who works at the Golden Corral in London, tells WYMT-TV that the unidentified couple left the tip wrapped in a $1 bill on their table, along with a note wishing her a Merry Christmas. The note encouraged her to read the Gospel of John, and Vanorden says she has done exactly that.

