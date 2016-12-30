SB lanes on US 35 closed in Mason County after truck catches fire

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

"An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall "An angel caught him": Boy survives 7-story fall Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe... Local authorities and neighbors are amazed after a 5-year-old boy not only survived a fall from a seventh-floor window Saturday, but got up and walked away. "An angel caught him with the tree," neighbor Anne Varela told CBS Boston station WBZ. The boy was leaning on a screen at the Captain's Cove condos, in Quincy, Massachusetts, when he fell, according to police His fall was broken by a tall tree before he hit the ground. Muhammad Khan was in his room whe...

Independence Day celebration draws thousands to Ripley, WV Independence Day celebration draws thousands to Ripley, WV Ripley is the home of the largest small town Independence Day celebration in the United States. Tuesday people lined the streets of the Jackson County, WV community to watch a grand parade featuring floats, bands and more. For many families watching the parade together from their front yard is an annual holiday tradition. "It just emphasizes how we feel about our country and the spirit that we have for our freedom and for God and our country," said Vicky... Ripley is the home of the largest small town Independence Day celebration in the United States. Tuesday people lined the streets of the Jackson County, WV community to watch a grand parade featuring floats, bands and more. For many families watching the parade together from their front yard is an annual holiday tradition. "It just emphasizes how we feel about our country and the spirit that we have for our freedom and for God and our country," said Vicky...

Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage Man tries to remove bees with fireworks, burns down garage The Grand Blanc Fire Department responds to a garage fire Monday evening, July 3, 2017, with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Shannon Millard/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP) GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead. MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage. Homeowner Mike Tingley sa... GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead. MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured. Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage. Homeowner Mike Tingley sa...

Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky Officials: Indiana man dies in fireworks mishap in Kentucky HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident. The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital. Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest. Schwartz said the legal firework ... HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident. The Gleaner reports that the Henderson County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Michael Osborne died Monday night at a hospital. Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz said Osborne, of Salem, Indiana, was bending over a firework to light it. Schwartz said it went off prematurely and hit him in the chest. Schwartz said the legal firework ...

List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area List of 2017 Fireworks in the TriState Area As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard! As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows. Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!

Students Caught in Crossfire Over Public School Meal Debts Students Caught in Crossfire Over Public School Meal Debts SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Teaching assistant Kelvin Holt watched as a preschool student fell to the back of a cafeteria line during breakfast in Killeen, Texas, as if trying to hide. "The cash register woman says to this 4-year-old girl, verbatim, 'You have no money,'" said Holt, describing the incident last year. A milk carton was taken away, and the girl's food was dumped in the trash. "She did not protest, other than to walk away in tears." Holt has joined a chor... SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Teaching assistant Kelvin Holt watched as a preschool student fell to the back of a cafeteria line during breakfast in Killeen, Texas, as if trying to hide. "The cash register woman says to this 4-year-old girl, verbatim, 'You have no money,'" said Holt, describing the incident last year. A milk carton was taken away, and the girl's food was dumped in the trash. "She did not protest, other than to walk away in tears." Holt has joined a chor...

House Engulfed in Flames in Huntington House Engulfed in Flames in Huntington MGN Online HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...