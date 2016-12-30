UPDATE: Two suspicious fires keeping crews in Kanawha County bus - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Two suspicious fires keeping crews in Kanawha County busy

Posted: Updated:
By Will Vance, Photographer
Firefighters have responded to two separate fires in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

One fire involves the the old Cross Lanes Library. The building on Big Tyler Road is now a total loss. Firefighters say the fire is suspicious.

This is the second fire here this month. On Christmas Eve, a fire was also set in the building.

Just a block away, on Briar Road, Crews are also battling a fire. We're told it involves two buildings.

_____

ORIGINAL:

Metro 911 dispatchers say several fire departments are responding to multiple suspicious fires near the Cross Lanes Library. 

Two out buildings on library property have intentionally been set on fire. 

The fires were reported around 5:15 a.m. 

Fire departments from Cross Lanes, Institute and Nitro are on scene. 

