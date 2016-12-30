Local Business Robbed at Gun Point in Cross Lanes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local Business Robbed at Gunpoint in Cross Lanes

Posted: Updated:

Dispatchers have confirmed that a business in Cross Lanes was robbed at gunpoint today, Friday, December 30th, 2016.

The suspect approached Tammy's Coffee Shop at 12:10 p.m. brandishing a firearm.

They say the suspect escaped with an disclosed amount of money.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office and surrounding agencies are investigating.

