UPDATE: ARREST In Second Bank Robbery in Athens This Week

UPDATE: December 31st, 2016

Athens City Police confirmed that a bank robbery suspect who was arrested on December 30th, 2016 by U.S. Marshall's in Parkersburg, is the same person they accuse of being responsible for the two robberies that occurred last week in Athens.

Christine Joy Martin, 30 , of Davisville, WV, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a south-side hotel in Parkersburg by detectives with the Morgantown Police Department as well as members of a joint Fugitive Task Force stemming from a robbery that occurred on December 20th at the United Bank location in Morgantown.

Authorities are working to piece together the series of events surrounding these robberies.

Martin is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail with no bond. She is facing felony bank robbery charges.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

A second bank has been robbed in Athens in the past three days.

Police say the Chase Bank at 920 East State Street was robbed at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 29th, 2016.

A woman escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police believe this woman to be the same suspect that robbed the Court Street People's Bank on Tuesday.

The 3rd photo shows the suspect at the People's Bank Robbery.

No weapon was shown in either surveillance tapes.

No one was injured during these robberies.

If you have any information on the suspect, police are asking you to call (740) 592-3313.

Pictures and additional information has been provided by WATH WXTQ News in Athens, OH.