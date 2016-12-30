Uber Driver Saves Teen Girl from Sex Trafficking

A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman during a home invasion.
The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a river in Ohio, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.
At roughly 6:30 on Sunday morning, a woman walks up on the patio of Buffalo Wild Wings in Nitro and proceeds to steal a television from the patio. The woman in question was caught on surveillance video. If you have any information, you are urged to call law enforcement. We will Update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
A man has been arrested on a felony charge for incest after a sexual assault in Charleston.
As the 4th of July is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go to see the fireworks. Numerous cities around the TriState Area will be displaying fireworks shows.
Check out the list below to see if there are any fireworks shows happening in your backyard!
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Crews are on scene of a house fire in Huntington. The fire was reported on the 1300 block of East Campbell Park in Huntington at just before 8 p.m. Dispatchers say that when crews arrived on scene, the house was fully-engulfed. There is report of possible entrapment as a result of the fire. Green Valley, Barboursville, and Ohio River Fire, as well as Cabell County EMS, and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene. We will provide more information ...
An infant was found dead night after being left in a car for eight hours, according to police.
