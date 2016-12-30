RISE Grants Help Flooded Business in West Virginia

"It can only get better. It can't get any worse. It's been as bad as it can be, you know I think, so it's got to get better," said Bill Naylor, of Bill's Used Cars in Clendenin.

The owner of Bill's Used Cars is optimistic that things are improving in his community. His business was devastated by the June floods from the neighboring Elk River. He is one of the hundreds of West Virginia small business owners to get at $2,000 dollar RISE grant to help rebuild

"Well yeah, anything will help. It's helping, I mean, like I say you put down a new tile, a new floor, a new everything. So anything you'd get would help, so," Naylor said.

In all, 229 small business split 1-point8 million in grant money. Day by day, more businesses are getting back open.

Then there are the entrepreneurs. Julio Lahut took over a closed Clendenin storefront and is using his own money to launch the town's first Mexican restaurant.

"We thought we'd open the second week of February... Everybody's excited we open soon. The Mexican restaurant is coming soon," said Julio Lahut, owner of Julio's Place in Clendenin.

The floods hit, just over six months ago.

"All across the state there is an undeniable spirit that there is going to be a comeback from these devastating floods. We hear that here in Clendenin and Elkview, in Kanawha County as well as places like Greenbrier County and elsewhere. It's the West Virginia spirit fighting back," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.