Clendenin restaurant having fundraiser to help family of Clay County accident victims

A nearby community is doing what it can to help out a family who lost two of its own in a car crash. During the week of Christmas 2016 a granddaughter and grandmother from Clay died in a single car accident. A Clendenin restaurant is trying to raise funds for the family of the victims.

On Monday, January , 2016 people who go to The Lunch Box in Clendenin can get their meal for free.

"I just think that any act of kindness makes a difference," said Crystal Myers, the owner of the local restaurant.

She is is all about kindness so Monday if you say, "care," when you order she'll give you your food for free. Instead they'll be a donation jar out to help the Brown family.

"I know how expensive it is to have a funeral, and to have two right after this devastation and right after Christmas, I'm going to get teary eyed. I can't even fathom what the family is going through to try to get through this," said Myers.

It's her passion for kindness that has her doing anything she can to help. Her message outside the restaurant even says be kind to one another.

"If I can raise 1$00 dollars, anything will go a long way with helping them," she said.

This is all also for a family she's never met.

"I don't know them, they don't know me, but this is somebody in need and why wouldn't I, I wouldn't be able to lay down at night if I didn't do something," said Myers.

Myers says there are also some other people who have organized fundraisers that she's working with.



