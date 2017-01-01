Two People Injured After Striking Tree in Car Crash in Kentucky - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Two People Injured After Striking Tree in Car Crash in Kentucky

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Two people were injured after their car ran off the road into a tree.

According to a press release, Elliott County dispatch say that Sam Sparks, 20, of West Liberty was traveling north on Kentucky Route 556 at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he lost control of his Chevy Cavalier.

He, along with his passenger, Braxton Bailey, 19, also of West Liberty, continued to travel off the northbound shoulder of the roadway.

Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle collided with a tree and continued to travel over an embankment, where it came to a final rest overturned. 

Sparks was transported to UK Hospital in Lexington, KY for further treatment. Bailey was transported to the hospital, where he was later released.

