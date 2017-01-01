Woman Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, Running from Police - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Man Wanted, Woman Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, Running from Police

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE STORY: 5:30 p.m. January 8th, 2017

According to the Milton Police Department, Roy Sovine has been caught in the Culloden area. 

Sovine was the suspect in a stolen vehicle case, where he ran away from law enforcement on Interstate 64 about a week ago. 

The passenger in that stolen vehicle, Whitney Jones, was arrested at the scene on the interstate, but attempted to run from police after slipping through her handcuffs.

She was caught after a short chase.

Sovine is in Western Regional Jail on $60,000 bond. 

UPDATE STORY: 5:30 p.m. January 2nd, 2017

The Milton Police Department has released the name of the suspect, shown in the pictures in this story, in the case of a stolen vehicle.

Recall that on Sunday, Whitney Jones was arrested for being a passenger in the stolen vehicle that was apprehended on Interstate 64.

Jones was arrested and was taken to the police station. She attempted to flee from police after slipping through her cuffs in front of the station, but was apprehended after a short chase.

Milton Police say that Roy Sovine is a suspect in the stolen vehicle case and is wanted by the police department.

If anyone sees this individual or knows anything about his whereabouts, call the Milton Police tipline at 304-506-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL STORY: Sunday, January 1st, 2017

One person has been arrested for stolen property and for escape from custody when she slipped her handcuffs and ran outside the police office.

According to a press release from the Milton Police Department, Whitney Jones was arrested after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Interstate 64.

The male driver jumped the guardrail and ran up and over the hill. 

Jones was in that car and was arrested for possession of stolen property and for escape from custody, when she slipped her handcuffs and ran outside the police office.

She was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Milton Police say that they know who the male driver is and expect his arrest soon.

