Car Strikes and Destroys Front of Building - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Car Strikes and Destroys Front of Building

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
© Henlawson Fire-Rescue © Henlawson Fire-Rescue
© Henlawson Fire-Rescue © Henlawson Fire-Rescue
© Henlawson Fire-Rescue © Henlawson Fire-Rescue
© Henlawson Fire-Rescue © Henlawson Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m. January 2nd, 2017

The structure that was hit by a vehicle in Logan County housed a large garage and a connected apartment, according to Henlawson Fire-Rescue. 

That building was struck by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. Though no definite caused has been determined, speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

That building at one time was a service center, but had since been turned into an apartment and large garage.

The garage side was heavily damaged, but the apartment was not harmed.

ORIGINAL STORY: January 1st, 2017

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious accident in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County.

Sunday afternoon, dispatchers, along with Henlawson Fire-Rescue responded to a serious accident in Pecks Mill.

A driver of their vehicle lost control and crashed into the building.

The crash caused the entire front of the building to collapse.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Update: 5 Injured After Pursuit in Boyd County

    Update: 5 Injured After Pursuit in Boyd County

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:08:55 GMT

    BOYD COUNTY, KY - Boyd County dispatchers tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit has resulted in a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon. The accident was reported to have happened near Winchester Avenue in Ashland around 1:50 p.m. The Ashland Police Department and Catlettsburg Police Department are investigating. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

    BOYD COUNTY, KY - Boyd County dispatchers tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit has resulted in a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon. The accident was reported to have happened near Winchester Avenue in Ashland around 1:50 p.m. The Ashland Police Department and Catlettsburg Police Department are investigating. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

  • Crews battling 4-alarm construction site fire near Oakland

    Crews battling 4-alarm construction site fire near Oakland

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-07 13:05:40 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.

    Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.

  • Body Found in Ohio River Believed to be Missing Man

    Body Found in Ohio River Believed to be Missing Man

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:18 AM EDT2017-07-07 08:18:15 GMT

    Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.

    Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.