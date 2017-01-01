Car Strikes and Destroys Front of Building

UPDATE: 8:45 p.m. January 2nd, 2017

The structure that was hit by a vehicle in Logan County housed a large garage and a connected apartment, according to Henlawson Fire-Rescue.

That building was struck by a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. Though no definite caused has been determined, speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

That building at one time was a service center, but had since been turned into an apartment and large garage.

The garage side was heavily damaged, but the apartment was not harmed.

ORIGINAL STORY: January 1st, 2017

The Logan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious accident in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County.

Sunday afternoon, dispatchers, along with Henlawson Fire-Rescue responded to a serious accident in Pecks Mill.

A driver of their vehicle lost control and crashed into the building.

The crash caused the entire front of the building to collapse.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.