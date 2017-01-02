Washington Street Shut Down Due to Wreck

UPDATE STORY: 3:15 p.m. January 2nd, 2017

The intersection of Washington Street and Rebecca Street in Charleston has reopened following a two vehicle crash that shut the road down.

The extent of injuries received in the wreck is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2:50 p.m. January 2nd, 2017

Washington Street is currently closed down in Charleston as crews work to clear the scene of a car wreck.

The wreck was reported around 2:45 p.m. at the 1700 block of Washington Street West in Charleston at the intersection of Rebecca Street.

That intersection is currently shut down at this time.

Dispatchers say that two vehicles have crashed at that location.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS have responded to the scene.

