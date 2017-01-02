Washington Street Shut Down Due to Wreck

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
A one vehicle accident on Sissonville Dr. has one person trapped in their vehicle. Metro dispatch says that the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance service are responding to the accident. As a result of the accident, the person in the vehicle has to be cut out of the vehicle. There is no word on the extent of any injuries sustained. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
BOYD COUNTY, KY - Boyd County dispatchers tell 13 News that a high speed pursuit has resulted in a multiple vehicle accident this afternoon. The accident was reported to have happened near Winchester Avenue in Ashland around 1:50 p.m. The Ashland Police Department and Catlettsburg Police Department are investigating. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
Firefighters are battling a massive 4-alarm fire at a construction site in Oakland Friday morning.
Officials have confirmed that a body has been found in the back channel of the Ohio River.
The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Nitro Police, Nitro Fire, and the Kanawha County Bomb Squad have several blocks of Nitro blocked off following the discovery of a pipe bomb at a residence. The pipe bomb was found on the 700 block of Main Avenue in Nitro in an area that was being cleaned out today. Main Avenue in Nitro is shut down between the 400 and 900 blocks at this time. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.
Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.
A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.
Executions have been on hold in the state since January 2014.
A body was found this morning in Huntington, and police are treating the situation as a homicide.
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father smiled and posed for cameras during her first court appearance Friday before telling a judge she doesn’t want an attorney.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that a truck has caused extensive damage after striking a home in Putnam County. The accident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Beech Street in Eleanor Friday night. At this time, there is no indication on whether there are any injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
The two were worried that the police wouldn't get there in time.
