Police catch man wanted for questioning in chopping death - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police catch man wanted for questioning in chopping death

Posted: Updated:

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (AP) - Police have captured a man wanted for questioning in the homicide of a suburban Pittsburgh woman who died from a chop wound to the head and a stab wound to the neck.

The Allegheny County Police Department says 25-year-old Justin Bartlett was taken into custody in Fairmont, West Virginia, after a brief foot chase.

Police say they want to question Bartlett in the slaying of 63-year-old Linda McGinnis, who was found dead in her Brackenridge home on Saturday. She had been reported missing a day earlier when her parents said they hadn't heard from her.

Authorities say they believe Bartlett was in possession of the victim's car.

In 2014, Bartlett was sentenced to up to two years behind bars for breaking into a home and setting a cat on fire.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Sheriff: Several arrested in Pike Co. drug trafficking ring ran by inmate inside Ohio prison

    Thursday, July 6 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-07-06 19:26:49 GMT

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

    Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader says several people have been arrested in a drug trafficking ring being run by an inmate in the Ohio prison system.

  • SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    SLIDE SHOW: 2017 Greenbrier Classic

    Monday, July 3 2017 3:12 PM EDT2017-07-03 19:12:04 GMT
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 
    Check out the photos of the 2017 Greenbrier Classic.  See how the Old White TPC has recovered in just one year after it was destroyed by record flooding. 

  • Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Mugshots: Dozens in Colorado accused of trafficking marijuana to Ohio

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    Dozens of Coloradans are accused of running a marijuana trafficking ring in which they pretended to be growing weed for sick people but illegally shipped the drug out of state.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-07 11:11:38 GMT
    WKRG PhotoWKRG Photo

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

    In extreme cases, the affected area needed to be amputated.

  • Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County

    Fatal ATV Accident Kills Teenager in Putnam County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-05 15:01:07 GMT
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene.  Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...
    PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese has confirmed that a teenager has died following an ATV accident in Hurricane yesterday. According to a release, units were dispatched to the Sam's Fork Road area in Hurricane at roughly 5:30 a.m. First responders found a single ATV that had rolled over an embankment, as well as the driver. Seldon Lee Rife, of Hurricane, was pronounced dead at the scene.  Preliminary investigative reports show that the accide...

  • Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Police K9 dies of heat stroke in squad car

    Friday, July 7 2017 4:59 PM EDT2017-07-07 20:59:47 GMT

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

    A Sheriff’s Department K9 died of apparent heat stroke after his handler failed to remove him from the back of his squad car.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.