Three Alarm Fire in Alum Creek

Seven fire departments are on the scene of a fire in Kanawha County this morning.

According to dispatchers, the Veterans of Foreign Wars building is on fire.

This building is also the old Washington Junior High School building.

The following agencies responded: Loudendale, Lakewood, Tornado, West Side, Alum Creek, Davis Creek, and Jefferson. The Alum Creek Fire Department took the lead on this fire

The call came in shortly before 8:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017.

No injuries have been reported, but four people were inside the building at the time of the fire,

The number of agencies responding to this fire is not unusual. Firefighters say manpower can be an issue in the daytime with volunteer departments, so multiple agencies often come out

The building is being used by an excavating company.

