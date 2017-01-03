2-Year-Old Rescues Twin Brother From Fallen Dresser

Kayli Shoff and her husband lead a busy life with twin 2-year-old boys.

They keep an eye on them with a video camera in the boys' room. It was that camera that captured something both heartwarming and terrifying.

"My heart sank. I didn't know what to do," said Kayli.

The boys were playing in their room last Thursday morning as they both grabbed onto the dresser and suddenly it fell, trapping little Brock underneath.

Their parents didn't hear what was going on, but later, looking back at the video, they watched Bodie become a hero.

"He stops for a good like ten seconds, like assessing the situation like, my brother's hurting. He's in pain. I need to help my brother," said Kayli.

Somehow Bodie was able to push the dresser and move it, helping Brock wiggle free.

Both boys were just fine.

"No bumps or bruises. We were lucky," said Kayli.

Today the dresser is standing, but now it's bolted to the wall and they've taken the knobs off the dresser so the kids can't climb on it.

"I think physically you can't child proof your house a hundred percent so it's good that things like this happen in a way so you know, hey, I can do this one thing to make my home a little bit more safe for my children," said Kayli.

The boys are back to normal now and their mom says they now have a stronger bond.