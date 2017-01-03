Roane County Sheriff Resigns from Position Following Drug Trial

UPDATE: January 18th, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Roane County Commission will meet Friday to officially accept Matthew "Bo" Williams' resignation. The Commission will then vote to appoint an interim sheriff.

Williams is out on bond until his sentencing hearing.

UPDATE: January 18th, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

Matthew "Bo" Williams announced in court today that he will be pleading guilty to Entering without Breaking, a felony charge, in relation to the stolen evidence taken from the Spencer Police Department's evidence files.

Williams was recently elected as Roane County Sheriff but now agreed to forfeit his law enforcement certificate as part of the plea deal.

He has submitted his resignation as Sheriff and will remain on bond until sentencing. The date for Williams' sentencing is 10:30 a.m., March 28th, at the Roane County Courthouse.

The Roane County Commission has subsequently removed its request for Williams' removal.

He is facing 1-10 years in prison for allegedly stealing evidence.

Williams was accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth methamphetamine from an evidence locker and evidence room from the Spencer Police Department, according to the criminal complaint.

UPDATE: January 3rd, 2017, 4:21 p.m.

Newly-elected Roane County Sheriff, Matthew "Bo" Williams was arrested today on charges related to stealing methamphetamine from the Spencer Police Department evidence files.

Williams has been charged with grand larceny, a felony offense.

According to the criminal complaint, evidence was stolen from the evidence locker and evidence room.

After investigating, Chief Nicholas found that bags of methamphetamine with case numbers matching missing evidence was found in his desk and patrol car.

Williams denied involvement at first, but then admitted to stealing the evidence, and had been using methamphetamine for over a year.

More than $1,000 in evidence had been taken between October 7th, 2016 and November 24th, 2016.

Williams is currently being held on $50,000 bond and is awaiting preliminary trial set for January 11th, 2017.

ORIGINAL:

The Roane County Commission held a meeting today, January 3rd, 2017, and voted unanimously to remove newly-elected Sheriff Matthew "Bo" Williams from office.

Williams was elected as Sheriff of Roane County on November 8th, 2016 and began his term on January 1st, 2017.

On November 25th, 2016, Williams admitted to using methamphetamine which he had taken from the Spencer Police Department's evidence. He also admitted to a yearlong addiction to methamphetamine as well.

The Spencer Police Department conducted an internal investigation on November 29th, 2016 after evidence collected by the department disappeared.

Williams was subsequently placed on administrative leave before resigning on December 28th, 2016.

RELATED STORY: Roane County Sheriff-Elect Resigns from Position with Spencer Police Department

According to the Roane County Commission's Resolution, Williams' addiction is ongoing.

This morning, commissioners petitioned the Roane County Circuit Court for the removal of Williams as Sheriff.

Williams has not been formally removed as of yet, but he has been forbidden from entering office via court order.

The Resolution has been forwarded to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia where a judge will be appointed to hear charges against Williams.