Police: Boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in leg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say a 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling a gun that he found in his grandfather's bedroom.

Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition after the shooting Monday evening at a home on the city's southwest side.

There was no immediate word on any potential charges in connection with the shooting or the handgun that the boy found.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

