Armed Robbery in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred early this morning, Tuesday, January 3rd, 2016.

The robbery occurred at Kelly's Hot Spot on Great Teays Boulevard, Scott Depot.

It is unknown how much money was taken and if any other items were also stolen.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Suspects have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information, you are asked to contact the Putnam Co Crime Unit at (304) 586-9846 or text tips to (304) 941-2300.